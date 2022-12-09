Ramapo Police looking for answers in unsolved murder of 19-year-old Nicholas Jasiel

HILLCREST, N.Y. -- Police in Rockland County are working to bring closure to a family that lost a son to gun violence.

Investigators are making progress three years after the crime, but say they need help finishing the job.

The crime scene is a quiet Hillcrest neighborhood. The spot where Nicholas Jasiel, 19, died is marked by balloons, one with the simple message, "Love & miss u - Mom."

"They're suffering and they want justice for their son, and we would really like to be able to give that to them," said John Youngman, from the Ramapo Police.

On Dec. 7, 2019, a confrontation on Dwight Avenue led to gunfire and Jasiel's death. He was a Clarkstown South High School graduate who worked for a graveyard monument company.

"Can't really disclosed the nature of why we believe he was there, but he was there with a number of people," said Youngman.

Police have leads on the gunman but need more information and evidence to make an arrest. They need someone to talk.

"Remind them that it's always best to do the right thing and come forward and help bring justice to them," said Youngman.

Since money sometimes acts as a motivator, New York State Crime Stoppers is offering $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

"I think the person responsible is a very dangerous person," Youngman said, "and we'd very much like to put handcuffs on them."

Police hope witnesses overcome any fear and share what they know, leading to charges in a criminal case and closure for the family.