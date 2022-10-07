Newburgh school officials pause home sporting events after shooting
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- Newburgh school officials in Orange County have put a temporary pause on all home sporting events.
Two women and a man were injured in a shooting on Sept. 30 after a high school football game at Newburgh Free Academy.
READ MORE: Police: At least 3 injured in shooting after Newburgh Free Academy football game
The Newburgh schools athletic director says both the physical and emotional well-being of students, school employees and the community is a top priority.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.