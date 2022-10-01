Police: At least 3 injured in shooting after Newburgh Free Academy football game

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- At least three people were injured in a shooting after a high school football game in Newburgh, Orange County, on Friday.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. in the north parking lot after the game between Newburgh Free Academy and Warwick High School.

Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot and at least five shots were fired.

Officers who were already on the scene responded and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. A 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and a 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle.

Police said the victims were taken to local hospitals, and none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear if the victims were the intended targets.

When asked if any weapons had been recovered, Newburgh Chief of Police Anthony Geraci would only say that evidence had been recovered, but he did not specify what.

Geraci said there were functioning surveillance cameras in the area, and Saturday afternoon police released a picture of two people of interest.

Police are trying to identify two people of interest after three people were shot at a high school football game in Newburgh on Sept. 30, 2022. Newburgh Police

"We're poring through video evidence, cellphone footage, eyewitness accounts, and obviously the victims who are at the hospital, so there's a lot of information coming in," he added.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and said there was no danger to the public at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous.