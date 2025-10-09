Watch CBS News
Local News Breaking

11-year-old fatally shot inside Newburgh, N.Y. home, police say

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Newburgh schools say shooting prompted lockout response
Newburgh schools say shooting prompted lockout response 00:42

An 11-year-old died in a shooting Thursday morning in the City of Newburgh, New York, according to police. 

The shooting prompted the Newburgh Enlarged City School District to place schools under what it calls "Secure Lockout protocol" out of an abundance of caution.

Police said they responded to a call for a shooting around 8:15 a.m. inside a home on North Miller Street and found the child dead inside the house. 

They did not release any more information about the shooting, a possible suspect or the child's identity. 

vlcsnap-2025-10-09-12h03m42s154.png
An 11-year-old was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in the City of Newburgh, New York, according to police.  CBS News New York

The school district said it is working with local law enforcement and will share any other updates as they become available. 

"A Secure Lockout protocol is used to secure buildings and grounds during incidents that may pose an imminent concern outside the school. Students who are outside return to the inside of the building. External doors are secured. No one is allowed to enter or leave the building during this protocol," the district wrote in a message to families. 

Newburgh is located in Orange County, directly across the Hudson River from Beacon. 

Check back soon for the latest on this developing story.

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue