11-year-old fatally shot inside Newburgh, N.Y. home, police say

An 11-year-old died in a shooting Thursday morning in the City of Newburgh, New York, according to police.

The shooting prompted the Newburgh Enlarged City School District to place schools under what it calls "Secure Lockout protocol" out of an abundance of caution.

Police said they responded to a call for a shooting around 8:15 a.m. inside a home on North Miller Street and found the child dead inside the house.

They did not release any more information about the shooting, a possible suspect or the child's identity.

The school district said it is working with local law enforcement and will share any other updates as they become available.

"A Secure Lockout protocol is used to secure buildings and grounds during incidents that may pose an imminent concern outside the school. Students who are outside return to the inside of the building. External doors are secured. No one is allowed to enter or leave the building during this protocol," the district wrote in a message to families.

Newburgh is located in Orange County, directly across the Hudson River from Beacon.

