13-year-old faces murder charge in shooting death of 11-year-old boy in Newburgh, N.Y.

A 13-year-old faces second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in Newburgh, N.Y.

The shooting happened just after 8:15 a.m. Thursday inside a home on North Miller Street near South Street.

Police said they've recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

"Three juveniles of interest were identified and quickly located by police," Newburgh officials said.

Police said they arrested the 13-year-old within 12 hours of the shooting. They say the suspect is not related to the victim.

An 11-year-old was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in the City of Newburgh, New York, according to police. CBS News New York

So far, officials have not released any particulars of the circumstances around the shooting, although residents in the area said they heard the children were playing together when the shooting took place.

"They are good kids. Good kids. I love them so much," Newburgh resident Elizabeth Cruz said.

Newburgh is located in Orange County, directly across the Hudson River from Beacon.