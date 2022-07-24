Quadree Richardson arrested in fatal stray bullet shooting of Newark supermarket owner Rabel Ramos-Gomez
NEWARK, N.J. -- A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Newark supermarket owner.
Police say 46-year-old Rabel Ramos-Gomez was struck by a stray bullet and killed while working at R&A Supermarket on July 17.
On Friday, acting Essex County prosecutor's office announced the arrest of 24-year-old Quadree Richardson in connection to the shooting.
Richardson faces murder and weapons charges.
