Quadree Richardson arrested in fatal stray bullet shooting of Newark supermarket owner Rabel Ramos-Gomez

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Newark supermarket owner.

Police say 46-year-old Rabel Ramos-Gomez was struck by a stray bullet and killed while working at R&A Supermarket on July 17.

On Friday, acting Essex County prosecutor's office announced the arrest of 24-year-old Quadree Richardson in connection to the shooting.

Richardson faces murder and weapons charges.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 8:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

