Rabel Ramos-Gomez, newark supermarket owner, shot dead by stray bullet

NEWARK, N.J. - An innocent victim was killed while on the job in Newark.

Police say a grocery store owner was shot Sunday while cooking meals for customers.

The bullet came from outside, and tore through the kitchen.

As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, Rabel Ramos-Gomez was beloved in the community, known as a charitable man who helped people on the block, with the church, and was married with kids.

Cops say he was shot inside R&A supermarket Sunday afternoon, but the bullets weren't meant for him. The market is now closed, and candles mark a somber a reminder of the tragedy that unfolded.

Police say shots were fired along the corner of South 10th Street and 13th Avenue. One of the bullets went through the entire length of the grocery store, hitting 46-year-old Ramos-Gomez while he was cooking in th back kitchen alongside a couple of his employees.

"We heard the shooting. We all ducked. When we got up, we thought we were being robbed," one woman told Rincon. "Couldn't see anything... We didn't know where it came from. We never saw it.... We heard the boom boom boom, one after the other, like a machine gun."

The surveillance video from security cameras at the store have been turned over to police as part of their investigation as they work to figure out what happened.

The community is now mourning the death of a man who often worked to help others.

"He fed everyone on the block, did all kinds of block parties. Took care of all his family. Just amazing. A wonderful man. This was an unjust killing," the woman said.

Ramos-Gomez lived in Belleville. He is survived by his wife and kids.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is working the case. So far, no arrests have been made.