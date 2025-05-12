Newark Mayor Ras Baraka due in court Thursday to face trespassing charge at ICE detention facility

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is scheduled to appear in court Thursday after being arrested last week outside an ICE detention facility.

Friday's heated confrontation at Delaney Hall was captured on body cam video.

Baraka faces trespassing charges. He spoke with CBS News New York Saturday, and said he was supporting members of Congress who showed up at the facility. Over the weekend, ICE suggested some of those member could face charges, but none has been filed yet.

"We actually have body camera footage of some of these members of Congress assaulting our ICE enforcement officers, including body-slamming a female ICE officer, so we will be showing that to viewers very shortly," Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary of public affairs for DHS, said.

"Nobody from ICE was slammed on the ground. We didn't storm the place. So it's, all of it is a lie," Baraka said. "Somebody allowed me to go in. I didn't climb a fence. I didn't kick the door down."

Baraka was held for four hours after he was taken into custody Friday before being released.

"They made a decision to humiliate me, to put me in cuffs and told the people to take me to the ground. Thank God the Office of Homeland Security didn't do that," he said.

Baraka is running for governor of New Jersey.