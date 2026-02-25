Self-driving shuttles to be tested out at Newark Liberty International Airport, Port Authority says

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will test out self-driving shuttles at Newark Liberty International Airport this spring.

The shuttles will run between Newark Airport's existing facilities and a new AirTain system under construction. The AirTrain is set to open in 2030.

An autonomous vehicle being to be tested at Newark Liberty International Airport Glydways

"We have been working with self-driving technology successfully for many years, particularly at the airports, and believe autonomous shuttles offer a safe, efficient solution for moving passengers while we concurrently work to build a new AirTrain Newark and the brand-new Terminal B," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole. "These tests this spring will enable us to build on our knowledge and prior experiences working with self-driving shuttles and create a highly customized journey that will be unique to Newark Liberty and tailored to our passengers' needs."

"Autonomous vehicles are in use around the world and around the country, and they are part of the modern travel experience whether in a private car, a for-hire vehicle or on public transit," said Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia. "We are building a new Newark Liberty that meets the demands of the next generation of travel, so we must embrace a future that is inclusive of all the different ways we can move this region."

Ohmio

The shuttles will be zero-emission electric vehicles, and will tested out in an area that's not accessible to the public. Three different companies will get two-week trials.

The three companies having shuttles tested out are Oceaneering, Ohmio and Glydways. The tests will run from March to late May.

It's not the Port Authority's first experiment with autonomous vehicles. In 2024, autonomous vehicles took passengers at John F. Kennedy International Airport to a long-term parking lot, for example.

The effort to replace AirTrain Newark began last October.