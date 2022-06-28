Watch CBS News
Port Authority issues airport parking advisory ahead in anticipation of busy summer

By CBS New York Team

Port Authority asks travelers to pre-book parking at airports
NEW YORK -- The Port Authority is expecting unprecedented air travel this summer and is issuing an airport parking advisory.

Officials are asking travelers using private cars to pre-book their parking at least 48 hours in advance so they can manage demand, as they expect parking lots to fill up quickly.

People are encouraged to take mass transit or get dropped off at airports.

Travelers can check airport websites for pre-booking and real-time parking availability:

The Port Authority says travelers who do not pre-book parking spots will be charged a summer peak period surcharge. The surcharge will go into effect on July 15.

