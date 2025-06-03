Toddler saved from baggage conveyor belt at Newark Airport

Toddler found on baggage conveyor belt at Newark Airport

A toddler was saved after climbing onto a baggage conveyor belt last week at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The incident was caught on video last Wednesday night inside the airport's Terminal A.

Sources tell CBS News New York the boy's mom was rebooking her flight at the JetBlue ticketing counter when the 2-year-old slipped away.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Officers Joseph DeSilvio and Angel Paulino chased after the child on the conveyor belt. They were inside for about four minutes and rescued the boy just before he entered the X-ray screening and sorting area.

Sources say the family declined medical help on the scene.

This is just the latest drama at Newark Airport, which has been hit with delays and cancellations due to air traffic control staffing and equipment issues, as well as runway construction. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the Federal Aviation Administration hopes to ramp flights back up at the airport after the runway reopened Monday.