Watch CBS News
Local News

Toddler saved from baggage conveyor belt at Newark Airport

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Toddler found on baggage conveyor belt at Newark Airport
Toddler found on baggage conveyor belt at Newark Airport 01:03

A toddler was saved after climbing onto a baggage conveyor belt last week at Newark Liberty International Airport. 

The incident was caught on video last Wednesday night inside the airport's Terminal A. 

Sources tell CBS News New York the boy's mom was rebooking her flight at the JetBlue ticketing counter when the 2-year-old slipped away. 

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Officers Joseph DeSilvio and Angel Paulino chased after the child on the conveyor belt. They were inside for about four minutes and rescued the boy just before he entered the X-ray screening and sorting area. 

Sources say the family declined medical help on the scene. 

This is just the latest drama at Newark Airport, which has been hit with delays and cancellations due to air traffic control staffing and equipment issues, as well as runway construction. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the Federal Aviation Administration hopes to ramp flights back up at the airport after the runway reopened Monday

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.