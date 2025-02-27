New Jersey measles alert issued after case in Bergen County

The New Jersey Department of Health has issued a measles alert after a confirmed case in Bergen County. The patient was unvaccinated and diagnosed with measles after returning from an international trip, officials said.

New Jersey's alert comes a day after Texas confirmed a child died from measles amid an outbreak that has infected more than 120 people in the Lone Star State.

While a single case does not indicate a measles outbreak, NJDOH says anyone who visited Englewood Hospital's emergency department between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 was at risk of exposure. Symptoms could appear as late as March 6, the health department said.

NJDOH is working on contact tracing to notify people who might have been exposed, but said anyone who was at the hospital during that time should contact their health care provider "immediately."

How does measles spread?

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and can be in the air for up to two hours after they leave, NJDOH said. Symptoms include: high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin.

"The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet," the health department's alert said.

People at risk of becoming infected include those who are not fully vaccinated or have not had measles before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Anyone who suspects they are infected should call their doctor first before going to a facility so precautions can be taken to protect other patients and staff, NJDOH said.