Newark Airport delays stretch into another week due to air traffic controller shortage

The disruptions at Newark Liberty International Airport continue with delays and cancellations, after more than 500 flights were impacted Sunday.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the airport reported 20 delays and 73 cancellations, and those numbers are expected to climb over the course of the day.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on social media over the weekend the issues are "completely and utterly unacceptable."

Some are beginning to wonder if the airport will be able to handle the high volume of flights in the summer months ahead.

What's going on with Newark air traffic controllers?

The problems started a week ago but ramped up last Thursday due to a shortage of air traffic controllers and equipment outages. Adding fuel to the fire, one of the runways is under construction, limiting how many planes can take off and land.

Sunday evening, the airport reported 423 delays and 138 cancellations. Arriving flights were delayed up to four hours, while departures were delayed more than 30 minutes.

A source familiar with the situation told CBS News that 20% of staff at the air traffic control center in Philadelphia, which oversees the airspace in Newark, walked off the job in frustration late last week.

United Airlines is now cutting 35 roundtrip flights a day at Newark because of the disruptions, and the Federal Aviation Administration instituted a "flow constrained area," something typically seen in Florida due to heavy summer traffic or storms.

Newark is one of three major airports serving the New York City area, and the delays are having a ripple effect in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Dallas and other cities, according to the flight tracking company FlightAware.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said he will release the details of a new plan to revamp the decades-old air traffic control system this week.

"I know [U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy] is committed to addressing our nationwide air traffic controller shortage by supercharging hiring," Murphy wrote in his social media post. "The past few days have shown us exactly why we need to reverse the decades of staffing decline at the FAA."

More than 90% of country's airport towers are staffed below FAA standards, according to a CBS News analysis earlier this year.