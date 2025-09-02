Newark students head back to class for 1st day of school. Here's what's new this year.

It's the first day of school in Newark, New Jersey, where more than 41,000 students are headed back to class Tuesday.

Newark is in the middle of a 10-year plan to transform the school district and hopes to build on last year's achievements, including a nearly 90% high school graduation rate, an increase in attendance and a decrease in chronic absenteeism.

Newark opens new School of Architecture and Interior Design

This year, the district is unveiling a brand new school called the Newark School of Architecture and Interior Design, where students will learn many of the major building trades, including plumbing, electrical work and HVAC. There will also be a two-story construction lab where students can construct sections of buildings, based on plans developed by the architecture students.

More than 200 kids are enrolled in the new school's freshman class.

Newark Saves program creates early savings accounts

District leaders say the redesign of the high schools is part of a 10-year strategic plan to offer students more opportunities.

As part of that promise, the district is also launching Newark Saves, a college savings program that will create savings accounts for 3,000 incoming kindergartners beginning this school year, while also integrating financial literacy education for their families.

The district superintendent will kick off the new school year by visiting six locations that have new principals.

As for New York City, public schools head back to class on Thursday, Sept. 4.