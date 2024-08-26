Aaron Judge shows off his defense, gets 1,000th career hit as Yankees top Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Gleyber Torres hit a leadoff homer, Aaron Judge made a spectacular defensive play and the New York Yankees beat Washington 5-2 on Monday night to spoil the major league debut of prized Nationals prospect Dylan Crews.

Judge added his 1,000th career hit as New York won for the fifth time in six games, moving two ahead of idle Baltimore atop the AL East. Austin Wells and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also went deep for the Yankees to back Nestor Cortes (8-10).

Anthony Volpe had a double and two singles, scoring twice on sacrifice flies by DJ LeMahieu. Alex Verdugo also had three hits.

Crews, the third-ranked prospect in baseball, batted second for Washington and went 0 for 3 with a walk. He struck out with two runners in scoring position in the sixth.

The touted outfielder was drafted second overall last year out of LSU.

Torres hit his second homer in two games -- his first two in August -- to open the first inning. His 12th homer of the year was a 366-foot line drive down the left-field line off Mitchell Parker for his second leadoff homer this season.

Torres has reached base safely in 21 straight games, one shy of the longest streak of his career set in 2019.

Wells smacked his 10th homer off reliever Tanner Rainey in the sixth. Chisholm added his 21st of the season in the eighth.

Clay Holmes worked a perfect ninth for his 28th save. The Yankees have won 42 road games this year, most in the majors.

Judge singled to right field in the ninth for his 1,000th hit, becoming the 42nd Yankees player to reach the milestone and first since Brett Gardner in 2017.

The star slugger also made a sensational catch against the left-center wall to rob cleanup hitter Andrés Chaparro of a home run. Judge and Torres then doubled up James Wood at first base on a great relay to end the fourth.

Cortes (8-10) allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 6 2/3 innings on 91 pitches. He ended the Nationals' best chance to get back in the game by striking out the side in the sixth.

Parker (7-8) permitted two runs and five hits in four innings, striking out five.

Juan Yepez and Jacob Young homered for the Nationals, who have lost eight of 12.