Carlos Rodón makes two big mistakes as Giants top Yankees, take series

Jung Hoo Lee homered in consecutive at-bats off Carlos Rodón for his first career multi-homer game, and the visiting San Francisco Giants rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 Sunday.

San Francisco, which has won nine of 12 games, took a regular-season in the Bronx for the first time.

New York has lost five of seven games and three of its last four series. Yankees starters have a 5.40 ERA, tied with Baltimore for highest in the major leagues.

Rodón (1-3) allowed four runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has allowed five runs in his last three starts after issuing walks and his 36 homers allowed since the start of 2024 are tied with Toronto's Jose Berríos for the most in the majors.

Lee got San Francisco's first hit in the fourth inning by homering into the right-center field seats off Rodón's slider. He put the Giants ahead 4-3 in the sixth, driving a hanging curveball for his third homer of the series. Rookie Christian Koss reached on an infield single for his first major league hit and Willy Adames walks.

Paul Goldschmidt hit an RBI single off Logan Webb (2-0) in the first before getting robbed of a hit by right fielder Luis Matos' leaping catch at the wall in the third. JC Escarra added an RBI double, and Ben Rice hit a run-scoring single in the second off Webb.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered off sidearmer Tyler Rogers in the eighth, ending an 0-for-24 slide. Tyler Walker got a called third strike on Aaron Judge to finish his fourth save.

Webb allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.

The Giants added a run in the seventh when Casey Schmitt scored on an error by Goldschmidt, who misplayed Koss' grounder.

After the deal, the Yankees played Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind." They are no longer using "New York, New York" after home defeats this year.

KEY MOMENTS

Lee homered on one of just eight curveballs thrown by Rodón.

KEY STAT

Rodón issued two walks on his slider in the sixth. The Giants were 1 for 11 with two walks against the pitch and the one hit was Lee's first homer.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Landon Roupp (0-1, 3.60 ERA) opposes RHP Taijuan Walker (1-0, 0.00) in the opener of a four-game series Monday in Philadelphia.

Yankees: Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 7.71) faces Kansas City RHP Seth Lugo (1-1, 3.24) in the opener of a three-game series Monday.