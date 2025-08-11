Will Warren shines over 6-plus, Yankees belt 4 homers in win over Twins

Will Warren gave up three hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings to become the first New York Yankees starting pitcher to get an out in the seventh inning in a month in a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Warren (7-5), who allowed homers to Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach, struck out seven and walked none before Luke Weaver and David Bednar finished off New York's 23rd win in its last 30 regular-season meetings with Minnesota.

It was the first time the Yankees won a series opener since the All-Star break.

The last Yankees pitcher to get an out in the seventh was Carlos Rodón, who pitched eight innings July 11 against the Chicago Cubs.

Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Ben Rice homered against Minnesota starter Zebby Matthews (3-4).

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in the eighth after Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge hit RBI singles in the seventh.

Warren took a shutout into the fifth until Buxton homered. He was one strike away from finishing the seventh until Larnach homered.

Bellinger ended a 12-game homerless drought in the first. Stanton and Rice homered in the third, marking the eighth time the Yankees hit back-to-back homers this year.

Matthews allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out nine and tied a career high by allowing three homers.

KEY MOMENT

Matthews got the first two outs of the third before Stanton hit his fastball into the Yankee bullpen in right-center and Rice hit a slider to right field.

KEY STATS

The Yankees are 10-3 when homering at least four times this year. Stanton hit his 10th homer in his last 25 games and his first when playing the field since Aug. 3, 2023 against Houston.

UP NEXT

Rodón (11-7, 3.35 ERA) starts for the Yankees on Tuesday night. The Twins are expected to use a bullpen game.