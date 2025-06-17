Yankees' scoreless streak grows to 29 innings with anemic loss to Angels

Kyle Hendricks and three relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Los Angeles Angels beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-0 on Tuesday night, handing them their third straight shutout loss.

New York manager Aaron Boone tinkered with his lineup, batting rookie Jasson Domínguez first and dropping Paul Goldschmidt to sixth, but it didn't yield results for the Yankees, who were 0 for 10 with runners on and got just three to second base.

Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and heard boos following whiffs in the sixth and eighth. He is 2 for 19 with 12 strikeouts over his last five games.

The Yankees, who haven't scored in 29 innings since the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss at Boston on Saturday, were last blanked in three consecutive games from Sept. 22-24, 2016. They have never been shut out in four straight games.

Hendricks (5-6) allowed four hits and walked one while striking out nine -- his most since he whiffed 10 for the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 18, 2020. Ryan Zeferjahn, Reid Detmers and Hunter Strickland tossed a hitless inning apiece for the Angels, who threw consecutive shutouts for the first time since Aug. 26-27, 2022.

Taylor Ward hit a two-run single in the fourth. Luis Rengifo and Nolan Schanuel each had an RBI.

Yankees starter Will Warren (4-4) gave up three runs in six innings while striking out a career-high 11. He retired the last 11 batters he faced.

KEY MOMENT

Ward's single off the glove of third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was the fourth straight one-out hit off Warren and extended the Angels' lead to 3-0.

KEY STAT

The Yankees are the third team this season to get shut out in three consecutive games, following the Cincinnati Reds (April 1-3) and Colorado Rockies (April 11-13). No team has been blanked in four straight games since the Kansas City Royals in August 2017.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Ryan Yarbrough (3-1, 3.96 ERA) opposes Angels RHP Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.53) on Wednesday night.