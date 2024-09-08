Gerrit Cole pitches well over 6 innings, but Yankees' bats go silent in loss to Cubs

CHICAGO -- Jameson Taillon allowed only one run in six innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Taillon (10-8) struck out six against his former team. He gave up Anthony Volpe's second-inning, RBI sacrifice fly and allowed six hits.

New York remained a half-game ahead of second-place Baltimore in the AL East.

Chicago won 10 of 13 games in late August, but had dropped four of five to the Pirates and Yankees during its homestand entering Sunday.

Isaac Paredes singled with the bases loaded in the first against Gerrit Cole (6-4) to drive in both runs. The runs were unearned because of an error by Gleyber Torres, who leads big league second basemen with 17 errors this season.

Cole struck out seven in six innings on his 34th birthday.

The Cubs had just three hits, all off Cole -- one apiece from Ian Happ, Dansby Swanson and Paredes. Happ also had a three spectacular catches in left field to keep New York from getting extra-base hits.

Nate Pearson struck out two and Porter Hodge finished off the ninth by striking out Volpe for his fourth save.

It was the first series of at least two games in which the Yankees didn't hit or allow a home run since Sept. 5-7, 2014, against Kansas City.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs RHP Julian Merryweather, out since Aug. 26 with right knee tendinitis, pitched a bullpen session Saturday and will go to Triple-A Iowa to throw another bullpen session on Tuesday. ... Chicago LHP Justin Steele threw a bullpen session on Saturday and will travel with the team to Los Angeles on Monday. Craig Counsell said Steele is "trending to be back next week."

UP NEXT

HP Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.19 ERA) is scheduled to open at home Monday against the Royals . The Cubs head to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers on Monday, where RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.60) is expected to get the start.