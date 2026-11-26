A powerful storm is bringing heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to the Tri-State Area on Thanksgiving.

It's a First Alert Weather Day, with the peak of the rain and wind this afternoon into early evening for New York City.

The severe weather prompted the organizers of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to postpone the event to Saturday. Both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill also declared states of emergency Wednesday.

A High Wind Warning is in place for all of New York City and Long Island, along with central and coastal New Jersey until 1 a.m. Friday.

A Wind Advisory is in place for all remaining counties in the region until 1 a.m. Friday.

There is a Coastal Flood Warning for every county that has a shoreline through 3 a.m. Friday.

While the morning starts off dry, deteriorating conditions are expected for much of the day. Highs will slowly rise into the low to mid 50s. Areas up north will remain in the 40s.

CBS News New York

The storm will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts regionwide.

Most locations will see at least gusts between 30-50 mph. Within New York City, central New Jersey and especially along the Jersey Shore and Long Island coastlines, gusts ranging between 50-70 mph are likely.

Power outages and downed trees are highly likely with gusts that high.

CBS News New York

From around 10 a.m. until around 8 p.m., the rain will become very heavy at times, with embedded thunderstorms possible as well. During this timeframe, rainfall rates may reach 1 inch per hour.

This could lead to instances of flash flooding, enhanced by leaf-clogged drains.

After 8 p.m., the heaviest rain should be mostly over, replaced by rounds of residual showers. Even around 10 p.m., some areas on Long Island could be hit with periods of heavy rain.

Rainfall amounts between Thursday and early Friday will average 1 to 3 inches.

CBS News New York

Also, due to the storm's sheer size and strength, moderate to major coastal flooding is likely on Thursday, which will be enhanced by the lingering effects of the full moon on Tuesday.

The severe weather will be over by Black Friday, although lingering light showers and breezy conditions are likely. Highs will be on the mild side, reaching the mid to upper 50s before falling into the 40s.

CBS News New York

The weather will improve for the weekend and specifically for the postponed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Saturday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees,

With the threshold being 34 mph and current forecasted gusts between 25-30 mph, the balloons should be able to fly without a hitch.