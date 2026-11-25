Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County with a storm expected to impact the area on Thanksgiving Day.

High winds and rain could lead to power outages and flooding along coastal communities.

"I've directed state resources to ensure we are equipped to take on this storm, keep power on and stand ready to respond. I urge everyone to stay prepared, stay alert, stay informed and stay vigilant as this storm brings heavy wind gusts and strong rainfall this Thanksgiving," she said in a statement.

The anticipated severe weather prompted the organizers of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to postpone the event to Saturday.

"Winds will be strong enough [Thursday] to down tree limbs and power lines," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "If you live in a basement apartment or a home that floods often, make sure you know your exits and move to a higher floor."

Some families who live in flood-prone areas, like the Cook family on 95th Street in Queens, are now nervous for the holiday.

"Moved all the cars, got them out of the neighborhood in higher ground," Kenny Cook said.

In the yard, their generator is covered and tied down.

"It's got me very nervous because we go to my sister's house and I don't want to not be here if the flood comes," Cook said. "We're going to eat, and as soon as it gets close, we'll run home and hopefully do nothing."

The long-time Howard Beach residents had their Christmas Day ruined by flooding from a storm back in 2022. Since then, they've purchased step stools to elevate their furniture and barriers to keep the house water-free.

"This time of the year, the morning tides are the worst ones," Cook said.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory for Thanksgiving Day, warning travelers to budget extra time, use caution, leave early and prepare to stay late.

"There is no destination worth risking your safety," he said in a statement, in part.

The MTA also spent the day preparing for the storm. Crews cleared drains and placed yellow covers over sidewalk ventilation grates in flood-prone locations.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill also declared a state of emergency, with the Jersey Shore expected to feel the brunt of the storm.