New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm expected to impact the area Thanksgiving Day.

The state of emergency kicks in at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

It comes ahead of a powerful coastal storm that's due in our area Thursday. That storm will bring strong winds, with gusts of up to 70 mph. A High Wind Warning covers Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Union and Warren counties, according to the National Weather Service.

More than an inch of rain is expected, which may create localized flooding on roadways, and coastal flooding is a concern along many shoreline areas. A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect for Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Salem and Union counties.

Click here to check the latest weather watches, warnings and alerts.

Under the state of emergency, officials may close roads, order evacuations, open facilities as shelters, and deploy the New Jersey National Guard if needed.

"My first responsibility as governor is the safety of the people of New Jersey, and this nor'easter demands that we act now. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and major flooding will threaten communities across our state as families gather for Thanksgiving, and our coastal and bayside communities will face the greatest danger. I am asking every New Jerseyan to make their arrangements today, stay off the roads as much as possible once the storm arrives, and follow every directive from local officials, including any order to evacuate. Our teams across state government will be working around the clock to keep every family safe," Sherrill said.

That same storm system forced the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to be postponed due to weather for the first time in the event's history.