Various types of severe weather are expected to impact large stretches of the United States this week, potentially disrupting Thanksgiving plans and hampering travel for Americans along both coasts and into the middle of the country.

A storm developing Wednesday over Florida threatened to bring flooding to southeastern states before quickly traveling up the coast and moving into the Northeast in time for Thanksgiving. Forecasts showed that storm could generate high winds and heavy rain across the region, while areas in the Midwest, including St. Louis, could see snow around the holiday.

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In New York City, organizers of the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade were preparing Wednesday to inflate the balloons meant to fly overhead on Thursday, which will mark the event's 100th annual procession. But whether the balloons will fly, and how high they'll go, depends on the strength of winds expected to accompany the stormy weather ahead.

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Forecasters said they don't anticipate that the city itself will receive excessive amounts of rain, but sustained winds of 23 mph, or wind gusts of 34 mph, will force balloons to be grounded. That hasn't happened at the Macy's parade since 1971.

More than 44 million people were under alerts Wednesday as the National Weather Service warned of powerful wind gusts, potentially as intense as 70 mph, that could impact a massive stretch of the East Coast, from South Carolina up to Massachusetts.

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In addition to New York, other major cities like Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., would likely receive chilly rainfall on Thanksgiving, but forecasters expected most metropolitan hubs to be spared from the highest amounts. The weather service did note that a flash flooding threat impacting the Southeast on Wednesday could shift toward New York City by Thursday.

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Up to 5 inches of rain could fall in other places, especially in southeastern states like Florida and the Carolinas. As the storm continues to develop throughout Wednesday, those areas could also face damaging winds, tornadoes and, potentially, waterspouts, forecasters said.

Interior portions of the eastern U.S. and some spots in the Midwest could receive their first measurable snowfall of the season around Thanksgiving. The weather service has issued several winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of Illinois and Missouri, including St. Louis, through Thursday evening, as sections of both states braces for up to 6 inches, or even 9 inches, in certain areas, of snow.

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"Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages," the weather service in St. Louis wrote in a Wednesday advisory, which recommended that people delay travel completely, if possible.