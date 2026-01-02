New York State Nurses Association issues strike notice to 12 NYC hospitals

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) served 12 private sector hospitals in New York City a 10-day strike notice Friday, along with three Long Island hospitals.

If an agreement isn't reached, it could mark the biggest nurse strike in city history.

The New York State Nurses Association served 12 private sector hospitals in New York City a 10-day strike notice on Jan. 2, 2026, along with three Long Island hospitals. CBS News New York

Nurses fighting for health care benefits, safe staffing standards and more

Unless the 15 private sector hospitals can reach contract agreements, up to 20,000 nurses plan to walk off the job on Jan. 12.

Simone Way, a member of the NYSNA executive committee and a nurse at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, said they served strike notices on Friday after failed negotiations.

"At the end of that 10th day, we reserve the right to go out on strike, and we will be reserving our care and services from the patients, and we will be on the picket line," she said.

Key issues nurses are fighting for include health care benefits for frontline nurses, safe staffing standards and protections from workplace violence.

"Nurses should have some of the best health care benefits that there are because we take care of the sickest population," she said.

Way said the hospital doesn't always have enough nurses to allow for breaks.

"So I'm one nurse. I have five patients. If that is the case, when I go on break and I have no break relief, another of my coworkers will relieve me for break," she said. "That nurse has her own five patients, so now she is covering 10 patients. That is an unsafe situation, and the hospital knows that."

According to Way, NYSNA and the hospitals have been in negotiations since September.

"I would just say that it's irresponsible of them to let us get to this point," she said.

Way said she remains hopeful they'll reach an agreement before the deadline.

"I would implore management ... to give us realistic, real options so that we can negotiate across the table," she said.

Hospitals respond to strike notice

Greater New York Hospital Association President Kenneth E. Raske said in a statement:

"GNYHA has heard that many of the hospitals currently in contract negotiations with NYSNA have received a 10-day strike notice. These hospitals are preparing for a strike that could occur as early as January 12.



"A strike by NYSNA leadership can only be described as irresponsible. Given today's 10-day notices, some hospitals will immediately spend tens of millions of dollars to bring in outside agency nurses. These funds cannot be recouped if there is no strike, but not doing so is a risk that can't be taken. And many financially struggling safety net hospitals simply lack the resources to bring in outside nurses. Without adequate preparation, their ability to function will be jeopardized.



"We have the greatest respect for our nurses, but this action by NYSNA leadership flies in the face of massive cuts in the federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act that will slash $8 billion from New York hospitals and trigger a loss of an estimated 34,000 hospital jobs statewide.



"Perspective is needed from NYSNA leadership. Nursing salaries today are significantly higher than those of other dedicated New York City professionals such as teachers, police officers, and firefighters. In addition, over the past three years, the hospitals currently in contract negotiations with NYSNA have added more than 2,500 full-time registered nurses (RNs), increasing their number of full-time RNs by 16%. As a result, during the same period, the RN vacancy rate at these hospitals has dropped significantly to a miniscule rate.



"If there's no settlement, GNYHA will be in constant communication with our member hospitals, all State authorities, and NYC Emergency Management to try to limit a strike's impact on patients and communities."

NewYork-Presbyterian sent the following statement:

"NYSNA's threatened strike is intended to disrupt patient care across the city. We have taken the necessary steps to ensure that our patients will continue to receive safe, exceptional care. We will always meet our fundamental obligation to the communities we serve. "We remain fully committed to bargaining toward a fair contract that reflects our great respect for our nurses, as well as the challenging realities of today's health care environment. We have proposed significant wage increases that keep our nurses among the highest paid in the region, enhancements to their already outstanding benefits, and new strategies that demonstrate our shared commitment to safe staffing. So far, NYSNA hasn't moved off from its unrealistic demand of nearly 30% wage increases over three years. Collective bargaining requires compromise from both parties in order to reach an agreement. "We hope to keep the dialogue going, but regardless of what actions NYSNA leadership takes – including taking nurses away from the bedside – our patients will continue to receive the very best care."

A Northwell spokesperson said in a statement:

"Northwell Health is disappointed by The New York State Nurses Association's (NYSNA) decision to issue a strike notice, but we remain committed to negotiating a fair and sustainable contract that supports our nurses and maintains the high-quality of care our community deserves. We value our dedicated nursing team and the exceptional service they provide. Our aim is to reach a fair agreement, and we will continue to engage in good faith negotiations with NYSNA. Should a strike occur, our priority will always be patient safety and care. Huntington, Plainview and Syosset Hospitals will remain fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted, superior service for our patients."

A spokesperson for Mount Sinai released the following statement:

"After only a day of working with a mediator at one of our hospitals, NYSNA is yet again threatening to force nurses to walk away from patients' bedsides – this time while continuing to insist on increasing average nurse pay by $100,000. NYSNA has acknowledged that federal funding cuts will cost New York hospitals $8 billion and 35,000 jobs, but just three years after its last strike the union is showing once again it is willing to use patients as bargaining chips this time while pushing billions of dollars in economic demands that would compromise the financial health of our entire system and threaten the financial stability of hospitals across New York City. We will continue to work in good faith to reach an agreement before the strike, however after months of preparation, our system is ready for every outcome so we can maintain high quality patient care and continue to serve our patients and communities across New York."

A Montefiore spokesperson said: