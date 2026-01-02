Hochul sets special election to fill Mamdani's New York State Assembly seat

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has set a date for the special election to fill New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's seat in the state assembly.

After Mamdani's inauguration as New York City's 112th mayor, voters in his Queens assembly district will select their next representative in a special election on Feb. 3, 2026, the governor announced Friday.

Prior to becoming mayor, Mamdani spent five years in Albany representing the 36th State Assembly district, which includes the neighborhoods of Astoria and Long Island City.

Hochul also scheduled special elections to fill vacancies in the 47th and 61st State Senate districts, following the resignations of Brad Hoylman-Sigal to become Manhattan borough president and Sean Ryan, who was elected mayor of Buffalo.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Jane Sanders and her husband U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders attend New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's public inauguration on January 01, 2026. BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"These State Legislators represented their communities with distinction in Albany, and we wish them well in their next chapters," Hochul said. "To ensure constituents of these districts are represented in the State Legislature, there will be a special election on February 3, 2026 to fill the vacancies. I look forward to working with their successors and working on the issues that matter to New Yorkers."

Hochul is up for reelection in November.

Hoylman-Sigal was first elected to the state senate in 2012. His district covered parts of Manhattan's Upper West Side, Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen and a portion of the West Village.