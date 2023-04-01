Gov. Kathy Hochul announces heightened monitoring in response to recent fake active shooter calls at schools across state

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced heightened monitoring in response to recent swatting calls at schools across New York.

"Swatting" is false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency.

The governor says over three dozen fake active shooter threats were reported at schools across the state Thursday.

In a letter to school leaders, state officials said, "Police on the local, state and federal level are working to trace the threats and arrest those who are responsible."

The governor met with state public safety and education leaders Friday to coordinate preparedness and safety measures.