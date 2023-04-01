Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces heightened monitoring in response to recent fake active shooter calls at schools across state

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NY State Police investigating false reports of violence in schools
NY State Police investigating false reports of violence in schools 01:46

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced heightened monitoring in response to recent swatting calls at schools across New York.

"Swatting" is false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency.

The governor says over three dozen fake active shooter threats were reported at schools across the state Thursday.

READ MORE: New York State Police investigating bogus reports of shots fired at schools across state

In a letter to school leaders, state officials said, "Police on the local, state and federal level are working to trace the threats and arrest those who are responsible."

The governor met with state public safety and education leaders Friday to coordinate preparedness and safety measures.

