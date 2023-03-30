New York State Police investigating bogus reports of shots fired at schools across state

NEW YORK -- New York State Police are investigating a series of disturbing incidents of "swatting" across the state Thursday.

That's when someone makes a hoax 911 call about a serious matter.

It's important to note that this is a trend that we would not normally report on, but in the wake of Monday's school shooting in Nashville, we know parents are scared and want to update our viewers on what we know at this time.

Residents in counties across New York state have dealt with the same cruel problem: bogus and unfounded reports of shots fired. Schools in Westchester, Nassau and Putnam counties received calls, as did schools in Jefferson, Clinton, Monroe and Oneida counties. All were false reports of violence in schools.

Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua went on lockdown as police responded. Classes were eventually cancelled for the day.

Pleasantville High School was also among the schools impacted, as well as Gorton High School in Yonkers.

New York State Police say they're in touch with federal and local law enforcement to investigate the threats and where they came from.

The New York State Teachers Union released a statement, saying in-part, quote: "As our nation reels and mourns schoolchildren lost in yet another mass shooting, today's incidents are a new low in callousness and depravity. These swatting attacks endanger our brave members of law enforcement, terrorize children, educators and parents, and waste valuable resources."

School districts sent emails to parents letting them know that their kids were safe and the measures in place for these situations, as local, state and federal law enforcement continue their search for who may be behind these.