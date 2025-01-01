New York state, city police on high alert after deadly New Orleans attack. Here's how officials are reacting.

How New York City is reacting to the deadly New Orleans attack

NEW YORK — After the deadly attack in New Orleans early Wednesday morning, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York City Police Department say there are no credible threats to the state or the city, but local and state police are on high alert.

Police say a man intentionally drove straight into a crowd celebrating the new year in New Orleans' French Quarter. At least 15 people are dead and dozens are hurt. The attacker was shot and killed by police, and the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams respond to New Orleans attack

Hochul released the following statement:

"The terrorist attack that occurred in New Orleans this morning is a horrible reminder of the threat terrorism of all stripes poses to our country, our freedom and our way of life. We fully condemn the cowardly act of evil against innocent New Year's revelers. Additional information is continuing to come to light, but public reporting suggests this attacker may not have acted alone. Although there is no known connection to New York State, I have nonetheless directed the New York State Police (NYSP) to be on high alert as details about this attack continue to unfold. The NYSP and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) remain in constant contact with the FBI and other federal partners, as well as the New York Police Department and state fusion centers throughout the country to ensure we collect, share and analyze information about threats as quickly as possible. "New York State has a long history of investing in law enforcement and homeland security counterterrorism tools and operations. Under my administration we have added an additional $10 million in annual counterterrorism funding to support local government efforts to intervene in and disrupt the radicalization process and have increased the number of State Police members assigned to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force. In addition we have added new staffing, intelligence tools, and other resources to the NYSP Office of Counterterrorism and DHSES because I believe our law-enforcement and homeland security professionals deserve the finest tools and the best training available. "New Yorkers have confronted the horror of terrorism and we have always come out stronger for it. We stand ready to help our countrymen in New Orleans in any way we can. But I want to stress that New Yorkers should rest assured their government, and I personally, take this threat deadly seriously. We will continue doing everything we can to keep New York safe."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X, "Heartbreaking to wake up and hear of the horrific act of terrorism in New Orleans this morning. I am praying for the victims who lost their lives, all those who were injured, and the city in mourning today. We stand ready to offer our assistance in whichever way we can."

In a statement, the NYPD said, "The NYPD has been closely monitoring recent events in New Orleans and coordinating with federal and regional partners. We have not identified any specific/credible threats or any nexus to New York City at this time."

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News New York the joint terrorism task force and the NYPD have real-time information on the New Orleans investigation.

Security in Times Square for New Year's Eve

Law enforcement sources say a December FBI bulletin addressed concerns about vehicle ramming on New Year's Eve.

Tuesday night, a record number of police were at the Crossroads of the World for the ball drop, and this year, the NYPD extended the frozen zone where vehicles cannot enter to prevent an attack by vehicle.

On Monday, NYPD Intelligence and Counterterrorism Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner explained crosstown streets would be blocked off with sanitation trucks, sand trucks and blocker cars.

"It's a way to harden our perimeter around an area that is very densely populated with buildings and people, and obviously you want to prevent ingress of a vehicle," she said.

Visitors in NYC have mixed feelings on safety

Wednesday afternoon, CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner spotted four counterterrorism officers in Times Square.

Visitors had mixed feelings on safety in New York City after the attack.

"I feel very safe here in the last night," said Yorlany Rojas, a visitor from Costa Rica.

"I'm a retired bus operator for New York City Transit. I've worked through 9/11. I've worked through Sandy. I've worked through many of the calamities we've had, so for me, this is par for the course," Harlem resident Terence Layne said.

"I feel fairly safe here, but it is what it is. Sadly, it happens," said Richard Gayton, a tourist from Michigan.

"Besides New Year's Eve when you see cops on display, there is no police presence here. I'm actually floored that something like that has not happened yet," Astoria resident Nick Smith said.

Deadly vehicle crashes in New York City

In 2017, New York City saw a similar act of terrorism when Sayfullo Saipov killed eight people on the West Side Highway bike path with a rented truck.

Earlier that year, in May 2017, a driver crashed in Times Square, killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring nearly two dozen. That driver was found not responsible due to mental illness.

The city has since installed large concrete barriers in heavy pedestrian areas.

Former NYPD lieutenant Darrin Porcher said the department has also changed its policies "in terms of how you engage an individual in a vehicle that's embarking upon violence against civilians."

"Now that policy has since changed, and now they're affording police the opportunity to shoot and injure and possibly neutralize that bad actor," Porcher said.

He added, "You have an intelligence unit within the NYPD that specifically focuses on threats outside of New York – whether it's overseas, whether it's domestically, and they embrace those teachable moments."

