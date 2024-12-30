Watch Live: NYC leaders discuss New Year's Eve security plans for Times Square

NEW YORK -- It's almost time for New Year's Eve in Times Square, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch are holding a safety briefing to ensure it runs smoothly.

An estimated one million revelers are expected to pack the Crossroads of the World to see the ball drop Tuesday night.

"This is the crossroads of the entire planet right here in New York City, people tune in at different locations and celebrate, as we do the countdown for the New Year," Adams said. "I'm really excited, as we have spent so much time and preparation to ensure that not only do we respond to any immediate threat, as we saw two years ago, but how do we continue to keep New Yorkers and visitors safe to enjoy the New Year."

"Every year, thousands of people across the globe come here to Times Square to celebrate and do something that I think is important, they spend a lot of money. And I'm going to encourage them to continue to do so," he added.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement New York State Police will be at maximum staffing on New Year's Eve, with an increased presence at transportation hubs and critical infrastructure.

"As we gather in New York City to celebrate the start of a new year, I've directed our State agencies to take all necessary steps to ensure that New Yorkers and visitors can celebrate safely and peacefully," the governor wrote. "Public safety is my top priority, and I am committed to using every tool at our disposal to keep you safe."

Watch the mayor and police commissioner's briefing live on CBS News New York in the video player above.

New Year's Eve ball drop test in Times Square

The annual ball drop test is also being held at noon Monday. Organizers will practice raising and lowering the ball before sending it up the 139-foot flagpole atop One Times Square. They'll also flip on the giant switch to check the kaleidoscope of colors put on by more than 32,000 energy efficient LEDs.

Last week, the last of the 2,688 Waterford crystals were screwed into the ball, enabling it to show off a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns.

This year will be the current ball's final run. Organizers say a new one, with a completely different design, will be unveiled next year.

Over the weekend, they held the confetti test. More than 3,000 pounds will be released to usher in 2025, containing thousands of wishes from people who submitted them at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall.