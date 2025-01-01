Bourbon Street attack suspect identified after deadly rampage in New Orleans

The suspect driving the car in a deadly attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans has been identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, two U.S. federal officials told CBS News.

At least 10 people were killed and dozens were injured when a man drove around barricades and hurtled down Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter in "very intentional behavior" as New Year's revelers were celebrating, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said earlier Wednesday.

"He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," Kirkpatrick said.

The driver exchanged gunfire with responding police officers, the FBI said, and police said he was declared dead at the scene. The FBI said it is investigating the incident "as an act of terrorism."

