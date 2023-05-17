Sayfullo Saipov to be formally sentenced in 2017 West Side bike path terror attack

NEW YORK -- Sayfullo Saipov, the man convicted in the 2017 terror attack on the West Side Highway bike path, will be formally sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday.

Saipov was convicted earlier this year of murder in aid of racketeering for providing material support to ISIS, the Islamic State group.

Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision in the death penalty phase of the trial.

On Halloween 2017, Saipov drove a rental truck onto the bike path, killing eight cyclists. They were five friends from Argentina, a mother of two from Belgium, a 23-year-old New York City man, and a 32-year-old from New Jersey.

Saipov told the FBI he intended to continue on to the Brooklyn Bridge but crashed into a school bus, got out and ran waving around fake guns. He was eventually shot by an NYPD officer.

A dozen other people were injured, including a woman who had to have both legs amputated.

The night before the formal sentencing, victim's families and survivors wore matching shirts as they laid flowers along the bike path. Many are expected to address the court Wednesday.