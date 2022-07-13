New York ranked second dirtiest city in the world, according to poll
NEW YORK -- A new survey found New York is the second dirtiest city in the world.
According to a Time Out poll, residents had issues with trash and rats.
New York came second to Rome, Italy.
Glasgow, Scotland placed third.
According to the survey, the cleanest city is Stockholm, Sweden.
Approximately 27,000 people from around the world took part in the poll.
