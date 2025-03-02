Jonathan Quick posts shutout in 800th career game as Rangers top Predators

Artemi Panarin, J.T. Miller, K'Andre Miller and Brett Berard scored and Jonathan Quick made 35 saves as the New York Rangers defeated the visiting Nashville Predators 4-0 on Sunday night.

Mika Zibanejad added two assists as the Rangers won for the sixth time in nine games. Nashville lost its second straight and fell to 6-20-4 on the road, keeping them tied with league-worst San Jose for fewest road wins.

Quick, playing his 800th career game, recorded his third shutout this season and the 63rd of his career. The 39-year-old netminder has 402 career wins, moving him past Chris Osgood into 14th place all-time. He made 20 saves in the third period.

Panarin wound up and fired a high shot past Nashville netminder Justus Annunen at 8:32 of the opening period. Alexis Lafreniere and newcomer Calvin de Haan assisted on Panarin's team-leading 24th goal.

J.T. Miller made it 2-0 on the power play at 1:02 of the second, tapping home a pass from Panarin for his 15th goal. Panarin leads the Rangers with 61 points.

Defenseman K'Andre Miller added his fifth at 3:25 of the second with assists to J.T. Miller and Zibanejad - who has 15 points in his last 10 games.

Annunen made 30 saves in defeat.

TAKEAWAYS

Rangers: Won for the third time in four games after starting play after the 4 Nations break with an 8-2 loss at Buffalo.

Predators: Nashville has only 21 wins in 60 games.

KEY MOMENT

Panarin's goal established momentum which the Rangers maintained throughout the game.

KEY STAT

Panarin became the eighth Ranger with at least four straight 60-point seasons.

UP NEXT

The Predators visit Boston on Tuesday. The Rangers host the Islanders on Monday.