Striking New York prison guards expected to return to work Monday after reaching agreement, DOCCS says

Hochul warns thousands of striking prison workers of "serious consequences"

New York prison guards are expected to end their strike and return to work Monday after reaching an agreement with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the department said Saturday.

The new agreement will take effect as long as at least 85% of staff return to work at 6:45 a.m. Monday, DOCCS said.

Conditions of the agreement include suspending the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term (HALT) Solitary Confinement Act for 90 days and establishing a committee to identify potential changes to the HALT Act.

Changes to overtime, including trying to minimize 24-hour mandatory overtime, are also addressed under the agreement.

Additional terms include the formation of a committee to analyze staffing and operational inefficiencies, and plans to find a vendor to help screen inmates' mail for drugs.

The DOCCS says no strike penalties have been waived in the agreement.

The illegal strike started Feb. 17 and entered its 20th day Saturday. New York's Taylor Law prohibits strikes by public employees.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned thousands of corrections workers that they could face fines, be fired and potentially face prosecution if they continued their strike.

The strike has ended at most downstate prisons, but is ongoing in upstate and western New York.