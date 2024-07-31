Twins pound Luis Severino, salvage series finale with win over Mets

NEW YORK -- Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer and came within inches of another round-tripper as the Minnesota Twins finally won a game in New York by beating the Mets 8-3 on Wednesday.

Byron Buxton also connected and Pablo López (10-7) pitched six innings of three-hit ball as the Twins prevented a three-game sweep.

"We knew the importance of just playing a good game today," López said. "The first two games didn't go as planned, but you still come to the clubhouse with the expectation that everyone's going to do their job and try to put the W on the board."

The Twins were outscored 17-2 in the first two games against the Mets and 39-13 while losing their first five games in New York this season. The Yankees swept Minnesota from June 4-6.

"We've been joking about it," said Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach, who robbed Francisco Lindor of a leadoff homer. "The statistic out there with us and New York -- whatever."

Wallner's homer capped a five-run outburst in the third, when Luis Severino (7-4) gave up five straight hits to begin the inning. The outfielder nearly went deep again in the fifth, but center fielder Tyrone Taylor reached over the fence and got a piece of the ball as Wallner settled for a double.

"We were just building off of each other there and just stacking up hits," Wallner said. "Anytime you can put up five (runs) in an inning, you think you have a pretty good chance to win."

The big day concluded an eventful series for Wallner, who made his big league pitching debut by tossing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in Monday's 15-2 loss.

Buxton hit a solo homer in the second. Trevor Larnach, Max Kepler, Royce Lewis, Carlos Santana and Ryan Jeffers each had an RBI for the Twins.

Mark Vientos hit a two-run homer off López in the bottom of the second.

Severino allowed six runs and six hits in a season-low three innings. He had lasted at least five innings in each of his first 20 starts.

The Twins got hits off a pair of sliders as well as a cutter, a sweeper and a changeup during the third inning.

"I think the only thing that was OK today was the fastball," Severino said. "And you can't navigate through a lineup with only a fastball. Changeup was not there. Slider (and) sweeper (were) not on today."

SOMEWHERE IN CALIFORNIA

The Mets won't activate right-hander Paul Blackburn, acquired Tuesday from Oakland, until he starts the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Blackburn remained in California because the Athletics were in the midst of a series with the San Francisco Giants when the trade was announced.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli said Kepler (head), who left in the sixth inning, passed initial concussion tests. Kepler was hit in the helmet by a throw from Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez as he tried to cut down Larnach stealing second in the fourth. Kepler, who struck out on the pitch, was called for batter's interference and Larnach was ruled out. ... RHP Trevor Richards, acquired Tuesday from the Toronto Blue Jays, was activated and RHP Brock Stewart (shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday. ... RHP Justin Topa (left patellar tendinitis) struck out two in a perfect inning Tuesday for Triple-A St. Paul.

Mets: LF Brandon Nimmo fouled a ball off his left foot in the sixth and was replaced in the outfield by Ben Gamel to start the seventh. X-rays were negative, and Nimmo is expected to play Friday. ... RHP Reed Garrett (elbow inflammation) hit 97 mph off the mound while facing hitters and is expected to pitch for Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. ... Alvarez went 0 for 4 with an RBI after sitting out the first two games of the series with a sore left shoulder.

UP NEXT

Twins: After an off day, RHP Joe Ryan (6-7, 3.69 ERA) is slated to start Friday's three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox, who will counter with RHP Davis Martin (0-0, 3.38).

Mets: Embark upon a 10-game, four-city road trip Friday, when Blackburn (4-2, 4.41 ERA) makes his New York debut after beginning his career with eight seasons in Oakland. The Angels had not announced a scheduled starter yet.