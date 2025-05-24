Juan Soto delivers during 3-run 4th inning as Mets even series with Dodgers

Slumping Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with the bases loaded in a three-run fourth inning and the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Saturday night in their rematch of last year's NL Championship Series.

David Peterson (3-2) matched his career high of 7 2/3 innings, striking out Shohei Ohtani three times and inducing three double-play grounders. He allowed two runs and five hits.

Edwin Díaz got four straight outs, striking out three, to remain perfect in 11 save chances.

Brett Baty had three hits and a pair of RBIs from the No. 9 slot.

A night after the Mets lost the series opener 7-5 in 13 innings, they fell behind 2-0 before rallying against Tony Gonsolin (2-1). Baty had an RBI single in the second and Starling Marte a run-scoring infield single in the fourth.

Soto had been hitting .119 (5 for 42) with runners in scoring position, 164th among 167 qualified batters, before he drove a 2-2 splitter off the right-center field wall. Marte was thrown out at the plate on shortstop Mookie Betts' relay to catcher Dalton Rushing of center fielder Tommy Edman's throw.

This was Soto's third game since he was dropped down one slot to third in the batting order and Pete Alonso to fourth. Alonso had a pair of singles, but has no home runs in 16 games and a career-high 65 at-bats since May 5.

Baty added an RBI double in the eighth off Bobby Miller.

Los Angeles had won three straight and the Mets had dropped six of eight.

Kiké Hernández had an RBI single in the second and Rushing followed with a run-scoring grounder.

Mets third baseman Mark Vientos missed his second straight start because of abdominal soreness, but pinch hit in the sixth and walked. Left fielder Brandon Nimmo sat out after leaving Friday with a stiff neck.

KEY MOMENT

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman turned an outstanding inning-ending double play in the third, gloving Jeff McNeil's grounder with runners at the corners and throwing to Betts, who made the return throw from second.

KEY STAT

Soto entered 5 for 40 with no extra-base hits and two RBIs in his previous 11 games.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Kodai Senga (4-3 1.43) and Dodgers RHP Landon Knack (2-1, 6.17) start Sunday night's series finale.