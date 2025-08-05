Steven Kwan, Guardians hand slumping Mets 7th loss in their last 8 games

Steven Kwan singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the seventh inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the slumping New York Mets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Manzardo and Gabriel Arias each had an RBI single off starter Clay Holmes in the fourth as the Guardians erased an early 2-0 deficit. They won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 18-7 since snapping a 10-game losing streak on July 7.

Pete Alonso had a sacrifice fly in the first for the Mets, who have dropped seven of eight and are 1-4 on their six-game homestand. They fell 2 1/2 games behind first-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

Alonso remained at 251 career homers, one shy of Darryl Strawberry's franchise record.

Mark Vientos doubled leading off the second and scored on Tyrone Taylor's single, but New York's offense went silent after that against starter Logan Allen and four relievers.

Matt Festa (3-2) struck out two in a perfect sixth, and Cade Smith worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save.

Cleveland broke a 2-all tie by stringing together three consecutive soft singles off Tyler Rogers (4-4) with two outs in the seventh.

KEY MOMENT

With a 2-0 lead, New York had Allen on the ropes following a throwing error by first baseman C.J. Kayfus that loaded the bases in the second. But second baseman Brayan Rocchio and shortstop Arias turned a slick double play to end the inning on Francisco Lindor's hot shot up the middle.

KEY STATS

Cleveland pitchers retired their final 14 batters. Jeff McNeil's leadoff single in the fourth was the last of New York's four hits. ... Cleveland has won five in a row against the Mets dating to last year.

UP NEXT

RHP Gavin Williams (6-4, 3.33 ERA) starts against Mets LHP David Peterson (7-4, 2.83 ERA) as Cleveland goes for a three-game sweep in a Wednesday matinee.