Luis Severino, Francisco Lindor power Mets over Red Sox for 5th straight win

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Luis Severino pitched seven crisp innings, Francisco Lindor sparked New York's offense again and the surging Mets inched closer to a playoff spot by beating the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Monday night.

Brandon Nimmo hit an RBI double and saved a run with a terrific catch for the Mets, who have won five straight and 12 of 17 to move within a half-game of idle Atlanta for the final National League wild card.

Greeted with "MVP! MVP!" chants throughout New York's first home game following a 7-3 trip, Lindor singled twice and was plunked by a pitch. His second base hit scored Luis Torrens to make it 4-1 in the fourth inning.

Lindor has reached base in a career-high 31 consecutive games and is riding a 13-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. He is batting .305 with 22 homers and 60 RBIs since moving into the leadoff spot on May 18.

At 74-64, the Mets are 10 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2022 season. They were 11 games under .500 on June 2.

Severino (10-6) allowed one run and six hits. He struck out five walked two and threw 66 of his 100 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has given up two runs or fewer in five of his nine second-half starts.

