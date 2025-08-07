New York Jets preseason football takes flight Saturday, Aug. 9
Football is back and the New York Jets are ready to bring it home on CBS New York.
Jets Preseason Football takes flight Saturday, August 9 on New York55.
Catch all the action right here on CBS New York, your broadcast home of the Jets.
Here's the schedule of preseason games, and how to watch them.
Week 1
- Saturday, Aug. 9 - New York Jets at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m. on New York55
Week 2
- Saturday, Aug. 16 - New York Jets at New York Giants, 7 p.m. on CBS New York
Week 3
- Friday, Aug. 22 - Take Flight: A Jets 2025 season preview - 7 p.m. on CBS New York
- Friday, Aug. 22 - New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 7:30 p.m. on CBS New York