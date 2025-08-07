Watch CBS News
New York Jets preseason football takes flight Saturday, Aug. 9

Football is back and the New York Jets are ready to bring it home on CBS New York. 

Jets Preseason Football takes flight Saturday, August 9 on New York55. 

Catch all the action right here on CBS New York, your broadcast home of the Jets.

Here's the schedule of preseason games, and how to watch them. 

Week 1 

  • Saturday, Aug. 9 - New York Jets at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m. on New York55

Week 2

  • Saturday, Aug. 16 - New York Jets at New York Giants, 7 p.m. on CBS New York

Week 3 

  • Friday, Aug. 22 - Take Flight: A Jets 2025 season preview - 7 p.m. on CBS New York
  • Friday, Aug. 22 - New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 7:30 p.m. on CBS New York

Click here for the complete 2025 Jets schedule

