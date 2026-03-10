Jets turn back the clock, acquire QB Geno Smith from the Raiders

The New York Jets are acquiring quarterback Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Jets are also getting a seventh-round pick and sending a sixth-rounder to the Raiders in the deal, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it can't become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Smith returns to the organization that drafted him in the second round in 2013.

Las Vegas likely has its sights set on Fernando Mendoza, the Indiana quarterback widely expected to go No. 1 in the NFL draft to the Raiders. Smith's days with the Raiders appeared well over before the trade even it meant releasing him.

Now, though, the Raiders get something in return, adding more options to a draft haul that includes 11 picks.

Smith will hope to find some of the magic he had in Seattle, where he revived his career under coach Pete Carroll. He quarterbacked the Seahawks to three consecutive winning seasons.

After the Raiders hired Carroll last year, one of his first moves was to bring Smith to Las Vegas. It didn't work out as either planned. Smith was sacked 55 times behind a shaky offensive line and threw 17 interceptions -- both league highs last season.

Carroll was fired after the season.

