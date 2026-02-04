Frank Reich hired as Jets' new offensive coordinator

Frank Reich and Aaron Glenn are teammates again with the New York Jets, looking to turn around the fortunes of a frustrated franchise.

Reich was hired Wednesday by Glenn as the Jets' offensive coordinator -- 30 years after they played together on New York's 1-15 team. The former NFL and Stanford head coach replaces Tanner Engstrand, who agreed to part ways with the team last week after one season running the Jets' offense.

Amid a major coaching staff shakeup this offseason, the 64-year-old Reich gives Glenn an experienced play caller and veteran presence on the offensive side of the ball. The team hired first-time defensive coordinator Brian Duker last week to replace Steve Wilks, who was fired with three weeks left in the season.

"Frank has a rare combination of experience, creativity, and calm under pressure," Glenn said in a statement issued by the Jets.

Reich met in person with Glenn and the Jets on Tuesday after the team also sat down with Darrell Bevell and Greg Roman, other finalists for the job. The team had video meetings last week with all three candidates, as well as with Ronald Curry and Lunda Wells.

"He's lived this game from every angle"

Reich went 4-8 as Stanford's interim coach last season and was working in a senior adviser role for the Cardinal, who hired Tavita Pritchard as their coach in November. Reich was previously a head coach in the NFL for Indianapolis and Carolina.

He played 14 years in the NFL as quarterback, including during the 1996 season with Glenn when the Jets under Rich Kotite had the fewest wins in franchise history.

"He's lived this game from every angle -- as a quarterback in this league and as a coach who's led offenses at the highest level," Glenn said. "He is unique in his ability to see the game for what it is right now and adapt when appropriate. Frank understands offense and how to utilize the strengths of players.

"I am looking forward to how he will help this team have success."

Reich went 40-33-1 with two playoff appearances in 4 1/2 seasons as the head coach of the Colts before being fired in 2022. Reich, who was let go in midseason in back-to-back years, went 1-10 in a brief stint as Carolina's coach in 2023. He previously had stops as the offensive coordinator for the Chargers (2014-15) and Eagles (2016-17), helping Philadelphia win the Super Bowl during the 2017 season.

Reich spent last year as Stanford's interim head coach, replacing Troy Taylor, and led the Cardinal to their most victories since 2020.

Reich faces usual Jets dilemma at QB

With the Jets, Reich inherits an offense that finished last in the NFL in yards passing and 29th in both total yards per game and points per game this season. With Justin Fields benched after starting just nine games, the Jets are likely to add a veteran quarterback in free agency and perhaps target a potential future starter in the NFL draft.

Fields and undrafted rookie Brady Cook, who started the last four games, are the only Jets quarterbacks under contract for next season. The team will have to make a major decision on running back Breece Hall, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season but is scheduled to be a free agent. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was limited to seven games because of a knee injury after having 1,000 yards receiving in his first three years, is expected to be healthy and ready to play at the start of next season.

Reich was a backup to former Jets and Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason for three years at Maryland before becoming a starter during a season in which he led the Terrapins to a 42-40 victory over Miami after trailing 31-0 at halftime. He was a third-round draft pick of Buffalo in 1985 and spent most of his 10 years with the Bills as Jim Kelly's backup.

During the 1992 season, Reich stepped in for an injured Kelly during the playoffs and rallied the Bills from a 32-point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers in the wild-card round in what was then the biggest comeback in NFL history.

Reich was the first quarterback in Carolina Panthers history in 1995 before joining the Jets the next season. He spent his final two years with Detroit. Reich began his coaching career as an intern with the Colts in 2006.