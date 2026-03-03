Jets place franchise tag on running back Breece Hall, will pay him $14.3 million if he's on 2026 roster

The New York Jets used the franchise tag on running back Breece Hall as teams beat the deadline Tuesday to place tags on potential free agents.

How the franchise tag works

It's still possible Hall plays elsewhere next season because the franchise tag opens the door to potential offer sheets from other teams. The Jets will pay Hall $14.3 million if he's on the 2026 roster, but if he signs an offer sheet and the Jets don't match, they would get two first-round picks as compensation.

Teams can sign players on the franchise tag to long-term deals between now and July 15, otherwise players can only play on one-year deals for 2026.

Hall said on social media that he's willing to "bet on myself."

The only three running backs in the NFL who have contracts with an average annual value of more than $14.3 million are former AP NFL Offensive Players of the Year Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry.

Hall figures to be big part of Frank Reich's offense

Hall, who turns 25 in May, was a second-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Iowa State, but didn't receive a contract extension last offseason as first-rounders Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson did. That caused some uncertainty about Hall's future with the franchise, and he was mentioned in trade rumors leading up to last year's deadline.

But coach Aaron Glenn insisted the Jets wanted to keep Hall as the engine of their offense. New York planned to use a three-running back approach with Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis sharing carries, but Allen injured a knee and landed on injured reserve and Davis remained a clear No. 2.

The Jets, with new offensive coordinator Frank Reich, will be looking for a new quarterback this offseason but the franchise tag on Hall gives New York the chance to keep the playmaking running back in its backfield while also trying to negotiate a contract extension.

Hall rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards in 2025 despite missing the final game with a knee ailment, becoming the first Jets player to top 1,000 yards rushing in a season since Chris Ivory in 2015. Hall has 1,000 yards from scrimmage in three straight seasons, just the sixth player -- and fifth running back -- in franchise history to accomplish that feat.