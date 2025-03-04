With trade winds swirling around them, Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri lead Islanders over NHL-best Jets

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders took down the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also scored, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 27 saves for New York in its final game before the NHL trade deadline and a three-game west-coast road trip.

Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves, but the Jets dropped their third straight.

Palmieri and Nelson each scored their 20th of the season to give New York a two-goal advantage.

Morrissey scored on the power play to pull Winnipeg within a goal but Pulock and the Islanders reestablished a two-goal advantage at 4:03 of the final frame.

Anthony Duclair returned to the Islanders lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday against the New York Rangers.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: All three losses during this stretch have come against teams outside the playoff conversation.

Islanders: Palmieri and Nelson each scored in what could be their final game with the Islanders this season. Both players are on expiring contracts and could be moved at the trade deadline on Friday.

KEY MOMENT

Captains Anders Lee and Adam Lowry attempted to inspire their respective teams by dropping the gloves in the first period.

KEY STAT

Nelson has nine 20-goal seasons with the Islanders, making him the seventh player in franchise history to accomplish that feat, joining Bryan Trottier (13), Brent Sutter (10), Mike Bossy (10), John Tavares (9), Denis Potvin (9) and teammate Lee (9).

UP NEXT

The Jets visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday while the Islanders visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.