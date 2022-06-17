Leading Democratic candidates for New York governor face off in second debate

NEW YORK -- The leading Democratic candidates for New York governor faced off Thursday night in a second debate.

As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, the three Democratic contenders fired at each other on a range of issues pressing New Yorkers right now, including inflation, taxes and crime.

"We need to reduce crime and cut taxes in New York state. People are leaving in droves, and if we want to save Upstate New York, we need to cut taxes so that businesses and people want to locate there," Congressman Tom Suozzi said.

"We have the highest cost of living. We do have high taxes, but it's unequitable. We have to reduce the tax burden on middle class, working and struggling and lift it higher on those who are more wealthy," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

"We are dealing with an affordability crisis that was there before the pandemic and it's only gotten worse. To help these individuals, not in the future, but immediately taking office, I released over $1.6 billion in pent-up money to go to people who are struggling trying to make those rental payments. We went from the worst in the nation in terms of getting that money out to people to the very first," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The candidates also touched on whether to include Asian American and Pacific Islanders history and sex orientation education in public schools' curriculum.

This is the last debate before the primary on June 28.

