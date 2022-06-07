Kathy Hochul, Tom Suozzi, Jumaane Williams face off tonight for New York governor primary debate tonight on CBS2

Kathy Hochul, Tom Suozzi, Jumaane Williams face off tonight for New York governor primary debate tonight on CBS2get the free app
NEW YORK -- The Democratic candidates for New York governor will debate the issues tonight on CBS2.
Gov. Kathy Hochul will be there, along with Congressman Tom Suozzi and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
Political Reporter Marcia Kramer and Anchor Maurice DuBois will be moderating, in partnership with Newsradio 880.
The debate starts at 7 p.m. on CBS2.
How to watch
Tonight's debate starts at 7 p.m. on CBS2 and CBS News New York.
You can stream it live on CBSNewYork.com or the CBS News app on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Playstation 4, Pluto TV or Xbox One.