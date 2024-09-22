Malik Nabers puts on a show, Giants top Browns for first win

CLEVELAND -- Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes to rookie Malik Nabers, New York's defensive players took turns sacking Deshaun Watson, and the Giants held off the Cleveland Browns 21-15 on Sunday.

Jones completed 24 of 34 passes for 236 yards as the Giants (1-2) shook off a loss at Washington that prompted a week of criticism toward coach Brian Daboll.

It wasn't easy.

The Browns (1-2) rallied in the fourth after being dominated for three quarters and losing three offensive linemen to injuries.

Watson threw his second TD pass to Amari Cooper, and Cleveland had the ball three times with a chance to take the lead. But running back Jerome Ford fumbled, and the Giants twice stopped the Browns on fourth down in the final four minutes.

New York had more special teams issues as newly signed kicker Greg Joseph missed a 48-yard field goal with three minutes left that would have put the Giants up by nine. A week earlier, the Giants lost when kicker Graham Gano was injured on the opening kickoff and they didn't convert a single field goal or extra point.

Nabers, one of the Giants' only bright spots through two games, shined again with eight catches for 78 yards, including an incredible grab in the corner of the end zone for his first TD. At 21 years, 56 days, he also became the youngest wide receiver in NFL history to have two TD receptions.

Watson was sacked eight times and the Browns had their second poor performance at home in three weeks.

Cleveland's starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and right guard Wyatt Teller (knee) were hurt along with backup tackle James Hudson III. That forced coach Kevin Stefanski to completely shuffle his line in front of Watson, who went 21 of 37 for 196 yards.

Other than a fumble on the opening kickoff that put them in a 7-0 hole after 11 seconds, the Giants dominated the first half.

Jones was nearly perfect, completing 17 of 19 passes -- 12 in a row at one point -- and hitting Nabers for two scores.

New York's defense did its part, sacking Watson four times with Brian Burns stripping Cleveland's QB to set up Jones' second TD strike to Nabers with 11 seconds left in the half to put the Giants ahead 21-7.

Just like in Week 1, the Browns were booed as they headed toward their the locker room to regroup.

Jones' first TD pass to Nabers capped a 14-play, 93-yard drive in which Daboll kept Cleveland's defense off-balance with a mix of runs and passes.

The Browns led 7-0 after 11 seconds thanks to their special teams.

Cornerback Tony Brown knocked the ball loose from New York returner Eric Gray on the opening kickoff and the Browns recovered on the Giants 24.

On the first play from scrimmage, Watson completed his 24-yard TD pass to Cooper, who had struggled in Cleveland's first two games.

INJURIES

Giants: CB Dru Phillips (calf) went out in the first half and CB Adoree' Jackson (calf) got hurt in the third quarter. ... ILB Michah McFadden (back) went off early in the fourth. ... WR Darius Slayton (thumb) also was hurt in the second half.

Browns: DE Myles Garrett (feet) was clearly bothered by his injuries. ... Cooper was slow getting up on Cleveland's second-to-last play.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

Browns: At Las Vegas on Sunday.