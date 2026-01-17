Giants begin new era, hire John Harbaugh as head coach, reports say

John Harbaugh, the prize of available head coaching candidates this offseason, is heading to the New York Giants.

The 63-year-old former head coach of the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a 5-year contract to coach Big Blue, according to multiple reports Saturday.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported Harbaugh and the Giants finalized the deal. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported the agreement. The team has not yet announced anything.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Giants on Wednesday in New Jersey.

He was one of several known candidates the Giants interviewed, a list that included former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, and Mike McCarthy, who previously led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl title and the Dallas Cowboys to a playoff berth.

What to know about John Harbaugh

During his 18-year run with Baltimore, Harbaugh won 180 regular-season games, 13 playoff games and the Super Bowl XLVII championship.

He was fired earlier this month after the Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the postseason, a fate secured by a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the season.

Under Harbaugh, the Ravens made the playoffs 12 times and were known for toughness, professionalism and accountability, traits the Giants hope to develop after going 4-13 in 2025 and missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is greeted by head coach John Harbaugh after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Baltimore. Terrance Williams / AP

Prior to taking over as head coach in Baltimore, Harbaugh served as the special teams coach for the Philadelphia Eagles for nine seasons before taking over as defensive backs coach in 2007.

When Harbaugh was hired by the Ravens, he had no head coaching experience at any level, including college. He served as an assistant coach at the University of Pittsburgh, Morehead State, Cincinnati and Indiana, from 1987-97.

John Harbaugh is the older brother of current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

What Harbaugh is inheriting with the Giants

Despite their struggles over the last nine seasons, a period that included just one playoff appearance, the Giants remain a very attractive destination because they are one of the NFL's legacy franchises, due in large part to their three Super Bowl titles and a history that dates to 1925.

The Giants also have some talent at key positions, most notably quarterback. Rookie Jaxson Dart took over as the starter in Week 4 and quickly showed off his dual-threat skills. The 25th overall pick in the draft finished with 2,272 passing yards, with 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also ran for 487 yards and nine scores.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) reacts after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. Adam Hunger / AP

New York navigated most of its lost season without two key starters on offense. Receiver Malik Nabers, who had 109 receptions, 1,204 yards and seven TDs as a rookie in 2024, suffered a knee injury in Week 4 and was lost for the season.

Bruising running back Cam Skattebo, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, had 617 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns before he went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 6.

Defensively, linebacker Brian Burns, who signed a five-year, $141 million contract as a free agent in 2024, was a standout this season, finishing with 16.5 sacks.

Those bright spots aside, the Giants overall were a middling team on offense, averaging 22.4 points, and among the worst in the league on defense, allowing 25.8 per game.