New York Giants to introduce John Harbaugh as head coach Tuesday

The New York Giants will officially introduce their new head coach John Harbaugh Tuesday at noon. He has agreed to a five year deal to coach Big Blue.

Harbaugh, 63, was spotted Monday night at the Giants facility in East Rutherford.

During his 18-year run with the Baltimore Ravens, Harbaugh's teams made the playoffs 12 times, and won a Super Bowl.

The Giants are looking to make some big changes after going 4 and 13 in 2025 and missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

The Giants celebrated Harbaugh joining the team on social media, posting "The Harbaugh era starts now."

"John is a proven winner"

"We are proud to name John Harbaugh as the next head coach of the New York Giants," team president John Mara said in a statement announcing his hiring. "Through numerous conversations, John consistently stood out for his conviction and vision for leading a winning organization, and we welcome him and his family to the Giants."

"John is a proven winner whose teams are disciplined, resilient, and prepared," Giants chairman Steve Tisch said in a statement. "His passion for the game, his ability to connect with players, and his experience leading at the highest level made him an outstanding fit for us, and we're excited to move forward together."

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

What to know about John Harbaugh

Harbaugh won 180 regular-season games, 13 playoff games and Super Bowl XLVII during his 18 years with the Ravens. The Ravens fired him earlier this month after they finished 8-9 and missed the postseason.

Harbaugh previously served as the special teams coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.