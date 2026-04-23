Here's where the NY Jets pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and what players to watch

Coming off yet another brutal season, the New York Jets will look to find some building blocks for the present and future when they take the podium twice tonight for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

With quarterback Fernando Mendoza projected to go to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick, the Jets could turn to Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese or Stanford defensive end David Bailey at No. 2.

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese rushes into the backfield during the Big 10 Championship game against Indiana on Dec. 6, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jets finished 3-14 last season and missed the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season, the longest active postseason drought across all major North American professional sports leagues.

Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey were largely given a pass during their first season on the Jets' sideline, but each will be under considerable pressure to land some talented players by the time the draft concludes on Saturday.

List of Jets draft picks for 2026

The Jets enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a whopping nine picks, including two in the first round. Here's the full list of their draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 1, Pick 16 (from Colts)

Round 2, Pick 2

Round 2, Pick 12 (from Cowboys

Round 4, Pick 3

Round 4, Pick 40

Round 5, Pick 39

Round 7, Pick 12 (from Raiders, via Bills and Cowboys)

Round 7, Pick 26 (from Browns, via Bills)

Players the Jets could draft in the first round

The Jets are expected to get two cracks at impact players in the first round on Thursday night, as they currently hold the No. 2 and No. 16 overall picks.

Reese and Bailey have been linked to the Jets throughout the offseason. Bailey, at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, is talented pass rusher and fills an immediate need. Reese can play on the edge, but is more known for his elite play against the run.

At 16, the Jets could do just about anything. Early on, they were rumored to have interest in Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, but of late have been have been thought to have interest in wide receivers, like Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. Others they reportedly have varying levels of interest in include Ohio State's Carnell Lake, USC's Makai Lemon, and Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr.

The next two rounds of the draft will be held on Friday. The Jets have a pair of second-round picks, Nos. 33 and 44 overall, but none currently in the third round.

The remaining rounds will be held on Saturday, with the Jets scheduled to pick five times -- twice in the fourth round, 103rd and 140th overall; once in the fifth round -- 179th; and twice in the seventh round -- 228th and 242nd.