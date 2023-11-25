Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/26 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Saturday 10 a.m. update - 11/25/23
First Alert Weather: Saturday 10 a.m. update - 11/25/23 04:00

For the first time since March 30, the city fell below freezing as our low Saturday morning dipped down to 30.

The abundant sunshine failed to warm us up significantly, with our high only hitting 40. This is more in line with what you'd expect in early January.

Expect another cold night Saturday, with a low of 34 in the city, and 20s for the suburbs. Clouds will increase throughout the night as well.

Sunday begins mostly cloudy, but dry. Milder temps will return, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain moves in by late afternoon and lasts through Sunday night into early Monday morning. It will be heavy at times, with totals ranging from a half inch to an inch. The highest totals are likely to occur over eastern Long Island.

These totals may push us into the top 2 or 3 spot for wettest fall ever. We are currently ranked at number 4.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 6:41 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

